West Pomio committees take oath

Apart from these East New Britain WDCs, other WDC members from Mamusi-Yana LLG and Central Pomio LLG – who had missed out from their programs last week – were sworn in as well.

Four wards each from Mamusi-Yana and Central Pomio joined the WDCs of Gugulena, Malmal-Talie, Manginuna, Totongpal, Kaiton, Puapal, Rowan-Malo, Pomai-Mu, Irena, Poro-Salel, Mauna, Lau, Bairaman, Tolel and Palmalmal for West Pomio LLG.

Prior to the swearing in program, the presiding Magistrate, Ernest Wilmot, advised the WDCs that once they take their oath, they are expected to give their full service with honesty and integrity to the people they serve.

Acting Pomio District Administrator, John Liskia, said the swearing in program aligns with policies passed in the province in 2021, and is only the beginning of many more programs to come.

Liskia further said the provincial, district and local level government administrations will need to provide the necessary support to the wards to make ward governance more effective.

Meanwhile, Deputy Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services, Nicholas Larme, appealed to people in the communities to assist and work with their respective WDCs to ensure ward governance is strengthened.

He urged the WDCs and their five sectors to commit themselves to their sectors, which reflect the ENB provincial government’s strategic result areas (SRA), given they are the lowest level government.

The last LLG of Pomio District, East Pomio LLG, will hold the swearing in of its 13 WDCs this month.