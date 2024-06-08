Watom participants encouraged to use financial skills

The training is a key priority activity under the Financial Inclusion Program being rolled out in the province under a memorandum of agreement between the ENB Provincial Government and the Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion (CEFI).

Two-hundred-and-thirty-nine people from the six wards in Watom LLG took part in the two-week program, which concluded last week.

Speaking over the weekend at Vunakabai Community Hall, ENB provincial financial literacy coordinator, Natasha Aplin, emphasised the need for participants to take proactive steps in applying what they learned.

She said financial literacy is not just about acquiring knowledge but also taking action and making positive changes in one’s financial behaviour.

“This training is tailored to suit people living in our wards and communities in which you learnt basic accounting tools. These include budgeting and savings, tracking of daily income and expenses, weekly to monthly cash flow and savings plan,” she outlined.

“Go back home, practice these tools and master them, and they will help manage your daily income. When you do, you will see that you have money to spend on food, clothes, school fee, and there will be no pressure of running around looking for money as you are already a manager of your savings.”

Watom LLG President and Commerce Chairman in the ENB Provincial Assembly, Enos Pulumen, encouraged his people to put their financial literacy skills into practice to enhance their economic independence and the overall development of the community.

Watom LLG Administration Business Development Officer, Robert Uluna, added that there is a big need for such trainings at the ward level so people can manage their daily incomes.

The trainings for the six wards of Watom were facilitated by Only One Consultancy Services and Cathy’s Consultancy Services.