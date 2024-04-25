Watom Island commissions projects

East New Britain Governor, Michael Marum, Rabaul Open MP, Dr. Allan Marat, and ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, were present for the project's ground-breaking and handover ceremonies at the island LLG on April 16th.

The projects for Watom Island LLG include three resource centres for Valaur, Vunabuk and Vunakabai Wards, the purchase of Ulagio plantation, handover of the Watom Jetty and the rehabilitation of the Watom ring-road.

Governor Marum commended the Rabaul District Administration for their initiative in establishing the projects for the island LLG.

He said the projects are all ward focused to empower locals in the Watom area.

“The Watom ring road and jetty will allow you to bring your produce to the nearest market. Once this road is completed, you have to bring your cash crops and produce to the market so you can sustain yourself and your families,” he stated.

The Watom Island road starts at Vunakabai Ward, where the LLG chamber is located, and ends at Rau, upwards.

The road was functional some years ago, but lack of funding at the district had led to deterioration.

Rabaul MP, Dr. Marat, said the Watom Island ring-road proposals are now before the National Planning and Finance Department at Waigani.

“We wish to see the full rehabilitation of the ring roads to link up all of our six villages in the island,” Dr Marat said.

The district has so far commissioned 26 projects in the four LLGs of Rabaul district in recent weeks.

Dr. Marat told his people to have respect for government services as it is for them.

“These are all for you, the people. Look after it well so it can look after you and your families,” he said.

ENB Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, said National MPs are now visiting wards to empower and encourage people to thrive.

“Now that this area of the province has access to resource centres, a jetty, and a good road, socioeconomic activity will be enhanced,” he stated.

He further commended the contractors for their collaboration with the provincial and district administrations to deliver projects around the province.