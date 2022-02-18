Water Tanks For Kido

NiuPower also announced this year’s community investment programs scheduled for all five-impact villages of Papa, Lealea, Boera, Porebada and Kido.

This year NiuPower will continue with the water tank program taking into account the changed methodology in distribution and the life skills training that will have advanced lessons.

Niupower’s External Affairs Manager Wellington Bellawa mentioned that they would be spending a little bit more money in education this year, with the building of a library each in Kido, Lealea and Papa.

“These libraries will have shelving, archiving, (and) desks for students to do their research. We feel that investing in education is more sustainable,” said Bellawa.

He urged the community and its ward counsellor from the LLG to support this education program.

“In education also, we’re going to sponsor the Dux for that year. We’ll be discussing that with the headmasters as to how best we can do that,” Bellawa told the people of Kido.

Chief Executive Officer for NiuPower Michael Uiare said that having come to Kido and being on the ground, one realizes what other needs there are, as well which are unique to Kido, and not necessarily something that may be a need in the other four villages.

Mr Uiare said, “We get a good understanding here of what their priorities are and that also helps to shape our Community Investment Program. We came here with our minds fixed on something but then your eyes are open to other needs as well, so we got to consider that.”

“You know, we’re all trying to do something here but very happy to deliver these programs to our community here as they’re the furthest away. It’s not easy to get here so we always make a point of making sure that we do cover them as part of our program,” he further added.

Mr. Uiare also thanked PNG Power Limited for its support in making these programs possible.

“PNG Power is our only customer and without their support we wouldn’t be able to deliver any of our programs across these five villages so I think we need to acknowledge the contribution by PNG Power because none of this would be possible without them.”

Kido Ward Counsellor Kaia Podiaup thanked Niupower for being the best development partner that Kido has had so far, bringing many kits and water tanks (and) providing clean water for the people of Kido.

“So far, I think we have had more than 15-18 water tanks delivered to our village with the help of Niupower. Their partnership with Kido has been great, providing us what we needed in the past, including lights, (and) the solar fridge for the health centre as well,” said Podiaup.

NiuPower will officially kick start its programs sometime this month.