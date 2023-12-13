Water tanks for Christmas

40 tanks were delivered to the communities by the DDA in the spirit of directly supporting the communities and helping alleviate water woes.

Local Member Keith Iduhu shared that water has been, and will continue to be at the forefront of Hiri-Koiari’s development priorities.

“As the year comes to an end, HK DDA will continue our efforts to ensure that such vital initiatives continue for all levels of our district across the board.

“I thank the local leaders who supported our event and look forward to progressing this initiative in the future”, said Member Iduhu.