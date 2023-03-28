Water system for Pari school

The water system was jointly opened by the sponsors; that is the UNICEF, AusAID and the implementers the ANIS Foundation, witnessed by the National Department of Education.

After almost 24 years of the existence of Pari Elementary school and 19 years without running water, the school finally celebrated running water within its premises, on World Water Day.

World Water Day is observed on March 22nd each year in many countries around the world including PNG

UN’s theme for 2023 WWD is Accelerating Change! It calls for collective action to protect and carefully use the available water sources while taking every possible measure to preserve it for future generations to use.

We cannot afford to wait, Water can help to fight climate change, and everyone has a role to play in our daily lives when it comes to water.

This is a happy day for the 460 plus students and their 8 teachers because they no longer have to go in search for water to keep their health and hygiene.

In observance of WWD, teachers taught some facts about water to the children who in turn expressed their learning and concern through their drawings and artwork. Learning points include water pollution, water scarcity, lack of sanitation, inadequate water supply, and the major issue of climate change.

Low pressure from the City Water Supply going into Pari Village for the last 19 years has deprived the school of essential water because of the distance of location from the main water point in the village.

It is a bore water system, constructed by the Anis Foundation and funded by UNICEF and AusAID. It has a storage tuffa tank, a solar panel to power up the water pump, reticulated water taps and handbasin to wash hands.

This water system is strictly to be used by the teachers and students of the Pari Elementary.

The opening was witnessed by; Representative from Australian High Commission, NDoE, Head Teacher of Pari Elementary School, Pastor of Pari United Church and Airi Rigo, Ward Member Pari Taurama Ward.