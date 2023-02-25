Water supply project for ENB wards

Today at Gunanba Elementary School, drilling for water started, thanks to KVULLG and partners, Isam Drillers and Barlow Industries following a brief gathering to signify the commencement of the project worth K250, 000 that is expected to benefit a population of 4, 000 in the two wards.

Present at the occasion were Kokopo Mayor Isidor Bonga, Gunanba ward member Marcello Wagaia, Ngunguna ward member Augustine Pabet, KVULLG Health Inspector Relvie Taplar, Oxy Aron from Isam Drillers and residents from the two wards.

Mayor Bonga said this project was fully funded by the KVULLG as it was derived from internal revenue collected from municipal services implemented in Kokopo town.

“Gunanba and Ngunguna wards are privileged and fortunate to access this revenue and once this project is complete, we will move onto three other identified wards under KVULLG,” Mr Bonga said.

Mayor Bonga made a strong call to the people to take ownership and responsibility of the water supply project.

“We must appreciate and value this government project that will benefit the people and community,” he said.

Mr Pabet and Mr Wagaia are grateful for this vital project saying there has been no water system in place despite people residing there and people collect water from tanks or travel long distances to cart water.

The people were hit hard during the recent prolonged drought faced in ENB.

Mr Wagaia announced that once up and running, the water supply will be managed by the Gunanba Catholic Church.

Meantime, Mr Aron clarified to the people that it will take a few days to drill which is at a depth of 50 metres before they can obtain water from the underground supply.

This water supply project is one of several initiatives by the Kokopo Mayor to improve the quality of life for the people in the 20 wards of KVULLG.