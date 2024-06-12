Water project for Butibam elementary

The majority of students attending the Butibam Elementary School, and Butibam Primary School, in Lae are from the nearby Bumbu settlement, where safe water and electricity is an issue. This, however, is now an issue of the past, thanks to a water security project under the PNG-Australia Partnership.

This morning, the Australian High Commission Minister Counsellor, Penny Morton, met with the Morobe Provincial Administrator, Max Bruten and his team, where K500,000 was presented for the project.

The K500,000 is part of the provincial administration’s co-contribution to Australia’s K6 million funding contribution, which will be used to construct water facilities at selected elementary schools across Morobe.

“Provincial administrator, thank you again, very much for your K500,000 contribution to the water security project, which will support 28 schools, which will enable teachers and students to have safe and clean water so they can have a good learning experience.

“We were just talking this morning about the number of projects we have in Morobe Province which cut across the health sector, the education sector and the law and justice sector. We have a wide footprint here in Morobe Province and we look to do more.

“On water security, this is the first-of-its-kind. It’s the first time that we’ve had a co-contribution from the provincial administration so we’re very excited about this project,” said Morton.

Provincial administrator, Bruten, voiced their support of the water security project, saying the K500,000 demonstrates their commitment and ownership of these initiatives.

“This project is particularly for elementary schools,” stated Bruten.

“Apart from Bumbu, we have committed for seven districts; we have 10 districts but we schedule for some of these districts first and later, as soon as the program is going smoothly then we go look at the other 3 districts. The seven districts are Lae, Huon Gulf, Bulolo, Markham, Nawaeb, Menyamya and Wau-Waria.”

After the presentation at Tutumang Haus, Minister Counsellor Morton and the two deputy provincial administrators Robin Bazzinuc for social sector, and Miring Singoling for corporate services, went to Butibam Primary School to open the water project.