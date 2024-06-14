Wardstrip school supports Mulitaka relief efforts

The school delivered the relief supplies, highlighting the school's proactive approach in times of crisis.

The Wardstrip Primary School community worked tirelessly to prepare and gather relief items. This initiative was driven by heartfelt donations from students, staff, and their families, showcasing a unified effort to aid those impacted by the disaster.

The school's Head Teacher Rotona Girana shared that the initiative was sparked by news reports detailing the hardships faced by the disaster-affected communities. With many staff and students originating from Enga Province, the school felt a deep sense of duty to contribute.

"Seeing the distraught faces on the news, we knew we had to act. This is our way of giving back and supporting our own," Girana stated.

Rachel Lanyeta, Chairman and teacher representative of the school’s Mulitaka Disaster Relief Committee, delivered an emotional address during the ceremony. She extended her condolences to the affected communities and praised the collective effort that made the donations possible.

Lanyeta also made a poignant appeal to the government, particularly Defence Minister Dr Billy Joseph, and other relevant departments to expedite the dispatch of these critical supplies to the Mulitaka Care Centres.

"We have done our part; now we need the government's support to ensure these items reach those in need swiftly," she urged.

The donations were received by Garry Mark Ipuia, Chairman of the Maip Mulitaka Disaster Committee in Port Moresby. Ipuia expressed his gratitude to Wardstrip Primary School for their significant contribution, noting that the school, alongside the Enga Students Association at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG), was among the first to step forward with aid. He also mentioned ongoing relocation efforts and promised to provide more details as plans are confirmed.

This initiative by Wardstrip Primary School not only provides vital relief to the Maip Mulitaka communities but also sets a powerful example of community leadership and compassion. Their actions serve as a beacon of hope and a call to others to join in supporting those affected by the devastating landslide.