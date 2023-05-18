Wards combat law & order issues

Ward members, Ward Development Committees (WDCs) and the communities of Livuan-Reimber Local Level Government along the NCR Rd in Gazelle district have agreed to stand together and come up with solutions on minimising the rate of law-and-order issues.

In a combine law and order meeting held yesterday at the Rabaul District headquarters in Kurakakaul, 16 wards of Reimber and the nearby wards of Balanataman LLG in Rabaul district attended and raised their views and especially concerns on the recent string of PMV holdups.

When stressing on an issue, a WDC member of Towaleka ward in the Livuan-Reimber LLG, Richard Malaibe said this is an on-going issue and that it must be traced down to its root causes.

“This problem has been on for months and we cannot continue to wait for the police to assist us, we have to help ourselves when there is no immediate intervention from the government,” Malaibe said.

He called on the government to consider fixing the roads and especially their feeder roads as this are the main target for opportunists.

Also speaking on behalf of the womenfolk was Ralmalmal WDC chairlady for Health, Theonila Wat who raised concern on the safety of mothers and young girls especially when travelling to town or going to the gardens.

She said women do not have the freedom to move around freely and are also scared of reporting suspects or incidents in fear of being attacked. Wat added that wards should work together in community policing and assist police with the right information when needed.

Meantime, Rabaul District Administrator, Benedict Mode when addressing the communities that gathered at the combined law and order meeting pointed out that police alone is not the solution to these problems.

He said people must collaborate with their ward members and WDCs to identify the perpetrators and bring forward to police.

Mode also announced that the Kurakakul police post located at the district headquarters is already into its phase one with the completion of grubbing and fencing and added that this will complement the law-and-order issues.

“As an administration, we will continue to show support to communities through our community development sector,” he stated.

The next combine law and order meeting is scheduled to be held in two weeks’ time to follow up on resolutions passed.