Ward committees pushed to perform

Pomio deputy district administrator for operations, Joshua Jeremiah, outlined that the empowerment of the lowest level of government at the wards is an oath of affirmation of the members of the WDCs, with the ward members as chairpersons of their respective WDCs.

He said having the largest landmass in East New Britain Province, the delivery of basic services remains a challenge for Pomio District.

Recently the number of LLGs have also increased from five to seven to make the implementation of government services a bit more effective. However, this will still be a challenge as the communities are scattered.

Jeremiah cautioned that if WDCs do not play their roles then they are failing their people, on behalf of the government of PNG.

He iterated that Pomio continues to undergo development and thus, the swearing in of the WDCs serves as the foundation for better service delivery to the people.