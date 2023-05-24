Ward committees briefed on expectations

Finance inspector from the East Pomio LLG and Ward Affairs Division, Irenius Tiula, made this statement during the May 17th swearing-in of committee members at the LLG station at Milim ward, East New Britain Province.

He said WDCs need to meet the 50 percent plus one items under the Minimum Ward Requirements policy; one of which is a ward bank account.

Advisor for LLG and ward affairs, Rose August, said any WDC that does not meet the 50 percent plus one items under the Minimum Ward Requirements will not receive their grants and the funds will be rolled over to the next year.

Under the Provincial Division of Agriculture and Livestock, Advisor Dominic Huranaka said the WDCs, through their respective sectors, will be the bridge between the LLG sector officers and their people.

He also urged the WDC members to lead by example, especially the DAL sector, to ensure that everyone must have a food garden and cash crop farm so that they do not steal from other people’s gardens and farms, and even homes.

Provincial coordinator of the Natural Resources Development and Management Unit, Florence Paisparea, said WDCs must be alert to report any environmental issue caused by humans or as a result of climate change to the LLG or the Unit in Kokopo, and also seek advice on any mitigation or management practice to help their communities.

August said the swearing-in program is only the start of programs targeting ward governance. She further urged the WDCs to openly communicate or consult with her division on any issues that they might encounter.