Wain-Erap projects opened

Acting secretary of the Department of Provincial and Local-level Government Affairs, Joe Warus, said in collaboration with the Department of National Planning, they have allocated K1.5 million to fund those projects, which will include three staff houses as well.

“This came under our ‘District Town Improvement Program’. This money helps districts and towns. One of those we can see now is the building and power line that we brought in.

“We allocated K1.5 million but we have not given the full funding. We have to hold discussions with the planning department and Open Member before the remaining funding is released.”

Warus said they are responsible for the 22 provinces, 96 districts, 331 local level governments and over 6,000 wards.

The acting secretary asked the community to take care of their facilities, and applauded the Open MPs and Morobe Governor for cooperating with the department to bring development into the province.

He said the department cannot bring change on its own, adding despite being independent for over 40 years, services are yet to reach the majority of Papua New Guineans.