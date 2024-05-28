Wabo projects inaugurated

The objective of TotalEnergies' Community Development Program, is to improve livelihoods of households and communities.

The main pillars of the program are to strengthen the capacity of local institutions, enhance local livelihood strategies and enable infrastructure to support community development priorities.

In partnership with the Gulf Provincial Health Authority, the Provincial Education Division, the Wabo Ward Development Council 21 and community leaders in Wabo station, TotalEnergies decided in 2023, to provide support for the installation of additional infrastructure at Wabo station, to support health and education services in the area.

The buildings were constructed by Pacific Development Construction (PDC) and Digicel Foundation and the material was provided by Rhodes and Atlas Steel. PDC constructed the Health Worker’s house at Wabo, similar to the house in Poroi 2, which was inaugurated on April 11.

The health worker caters to a population of 1,500 from surrounding villages: Ura, Wabo village, Wabo station and the inland Pawaian communities.

The newly built double classroom will significantly improve the learning environment for the students.

The community hall provides a central location for various community groups, including women, youth groups and the Ward Development Committee.

Present to witness the event was, Gulf Governor Sir Chris Haiveta, Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs and Kikori MP Soroi Eoe, Gulf Provincial Government Administration officials and the Project’s development partners.