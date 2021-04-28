Vovosi villagers plant mangroves

Including increasing intensity of cyclones, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, sea level rise, increasing ocean acidification and pressures on food security will affect coastal villages.

One smart community in West New Britain Province has taken the initiative to protect itself from further destruction by planting mangroves along its coastline.

Villagers from Vovosi in Talasea district are adapting to environmental change by planting mangroves to safeguard them from the increasing rise in the sea level.

More than 100 people participated in planting the mangroves on Monday.

Their coastline had been badly affected including other nearby villages destroying sections of the road. According to the UNDP Climate Change Adaptation, PNG has already been buffeted by extreme weather and climate events such as those brought about by the El Nino in 1997/98 with changes in temperatures and sea level rise predicted over the next 100 years.

These events will lead to inundation of low lying inland and coastal areas, including the atoll islands, bleaching and loss of coastal defences. Loss of wetlands, changes to the fisheries, forestry and agriculture sectors, changes to water resources and land use practices including water-related and air borne disease are also expected.