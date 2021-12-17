Volunteers Get Truck

PNG Motors representatives handed over the keys of a brand new Hyundai Mighty Dump Truck to representatives of the Mt Hagen Urban Youths United Volunteer Association.

The truck will greatly assist the 4000 plus volunteer “army” in their mission to clean up Mt Hagen.

“The Association is a part of a changing trend in Western Highlands Province which is seeing people ‘doing it for themselves’ rather than sit back and wait for Governments to do it for them,” said PNG Motors Marketing Manager, Stephen Lane.

“We are proud to be associated with an organisation that has staff with passion, drive and ambition who are prepared to stand up and make things happen,” he said.

Present at the handover was WHP Governor, Paias Wingti and representatives of the PNG Motors, Tom Allen, PNG Motors Mt Hagen branch Manager and Sani Bona, Sales Executive for PNG Motors.

Also present were Christopher Philip, Provincial Minister for Youth, Women, Religion and Sport, members of the Association Executive and a group of enthusiastic and grateful volunteers who had decorated the truck for the handover.

The volunteer organisation is a part of the Governor’s Office vision for Western Highlands Province to demonstrate to PNG what can be done when local people take ownership.

“Show us you can do it, demonstrate your passion, become engaged and we, the Government, will be there to assist,” said Governor Ipatas.

That approach has seen local communities build 28 high schools in the past 10 years, enrolments rise to 90 percent and plans for another 40 plus new schools as well as the delivery of science blocks, libraries, satellite access once communities complete construction.

Meanwhile, members of the association are on the streets of Mt Hagen to clean up the city and make it a welcoming place for visitors with the help of PNG Motors and Hyundai.