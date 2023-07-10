Volunteer shares experience

This plan was implemented on the ground through the PNG National Volunteer Service (NVS) Pre-Orientation Service Program that was hosted for three weeks recently as a focal point to boost passionate volunteers with skills to delivery services to their communities.

Agriculture was a prime sector that most volunteers whom are part of the training will deliver to their communities.

Steven Pestor, a two times volunteer shares his experience on how government services is often a sleeping giant in Goodenough island in Milne Bay Province and how agriculture has helped his community to sustain their livelihood.

Pestor is a former staff member of NVS who owns and run a Cocoa project on the island.

“Goodenough island is a designated island. On the island you will feel like there is no government, we survive on our own,” he said.

He said having the exposure of being in the field for the past 22 years he had to use his skills to help his people through agriculture.

“I started the Cocoa project which we launched in 2016 and at this stage we are making progress taking one step at a time,” he said.

Pestor said agriculture is the backbone of the people in the village whom uses their resources to make a living. But accessibility to marketing cocoa is the biggest challenge.

“We hear, we read about grants from the government and donors for the intended purpose but we see very little,” he said.

He said collaborative effort is needed for the resources industry to work together with people on the ground to ensure people in Goodenough Island must have access to road and necessary infrastructure to market their project.

Pestor will be deployed with three other agriculture volunteer specialist whom will be volunteering to expend their cocoa product.