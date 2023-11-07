Volunteer revives rural school

Taria from Southern Highlands Province, brought with him almost 27 years of teaching to a school that has not been able to graduate students since established in the 90s.

However, come December 7th, 2023, that will change as Evara Primary School prepares to graduate the only adult literacy class from the village, and the grade 2 class of 2023.

Engaged as the only primary school teacher, and head teacher for the primary school, Mr Taria teaches 32 grade 3 students, and 27 grade 4 students.

Taria says the school was established in 1990. A logging company built the building that now houses his office, a small library, and three classrooms in the 90s.

For years, the school was unable to produce grade six, or even, grade eight graduates. Due to the inconsistency of teacher presence, as many of them would come and leave just as easily as they came. Leaving students with no way to complete the schooling year.

Since his arrival in August, Taria has in the last 3 months, wasted no time in ensuring the children have proper classrooms to learn.

He has setup a library, with books donated by the Papua LNG Project. He says library days are every Friday, where he teaches phonics as well.

“I don’t find difficulties. My kids are doing very well. They are reading. They are writing. They are doing fine with me. I enjoy teaching. I don’t find so much difficulty with them because I took them through phonics. They are doing exceptionally. And I’m proud of my kids too,” said Taria.

The school through Taria’s leadership have built one more accommodation for a volunteer teacher who will come through the National Volunteer Service program as well.

Taria has designed a new logo for the primary school. During the term 3 break, he traveled to Port Moresby to try to get the logo printed onto school uniforms at Tango in Boroko. The effort was unsuccessful, as he just didn’t have the time as the holiday was ending and he had to make the trip back to Evara village with his wife in time to start classes.

With so much lacking in terms of infrastructure, and educational materials, Mr Taria says his passion for teaching comes from having a strong family background supported with Christian principles.

“I try my best in all means. I find it very easy when I connect myself to patience.”

The head teacher says the local community is very supportive of his work. He expresses love of his job and emphasized that if the local people have hope that things can get better, and changes can take place in the school, they will make it.

Taria says the school has many needs. However, he has started working on projects to improve the learning environment of the children, and hopes that in time, when he does ask for assistance from local companies in the area, or the provincial government and the education division in the province, help will be given to the school.