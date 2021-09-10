Volunteer Receives Support

For the past 25 years, Gorogo has assisted health officers and her community and this time around she has been recognized for her volunteer responsibilities.

Alphonse Nunu, Ward councilor for Papa village noticed the tireless work Gorogo has put into helping her community, and because of her driven commitment, the Papa Ward Council took Gorogo on board to assist patients in the village.

Gorogo has worked with stakeholders for many years and with it, she has learnt what she could to help where she was able, and to save and assist more than 50 plus patients both young and old.

For her tireless efforts to help the TB patients in her community and local Aid Post, the council awarded her and her husband with a tent, three chairs and a table, that she may attend to patients.

Gorogo, has been for many years, helping people get to and from the village to the hospital to seek further medical attention should they require it and this she did at times with her own expense or that of the Ward.

The presentation of these donated gifts from her leaders will go a long way as she can now comfortably help assist patients rather than sit under a mango tree as before.