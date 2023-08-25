Vocational students encouraged

Governor Michael Marum and his administration aims to achieve that.

The governor outlined this during the presentation of a school truck to the Raval Vocational Training Centre (RVTC) in the Rakada ward of Reimber Livuan LLG, in Gazelle District.

Marum also acknowledged members of the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) who make decisions on how funds are used, including the support given to schools.

While encouraging the students of Raval, Governor Marum said: “Free Trade Zone, where we have two projects in the province, will target institutions like yours (RVTC) and so there’s better days ahead for you students.”

He urged them to discipline themselves as the government is focused on the employment pathway for trade students.

RVTC Manager, William Tovua, said the institution offers two-year courses in carpentry and construction, cabinet making and joinery, welding, electrical, auto mechanic, tourism and hospitality, panel beating, commercial cookery and plumbing. These come under National Certificate One (one year) and Life-skill Courses (two years).