Villages Clash Over Killing

The situation is tense as fight continues between Mengar and Basis villages after a man from Menagar was killed during a volleyball match at Mengar village last weekend.

Police in Wewak said the mad had succumbed to serious injuries when he was shot with a wired catapult, he later died while in hospital on Sunday.

Police also identified the two others wounded and are currently in the hospital.

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli said the deceased was identified as Paul Honokra, 38 from Mengar village, Wewak District.

He said the deceased was the organizing committee of a volleyball game at Mengar village were teams from the neighbouring villages and the settlements went to play.

PPC Beli said according to police, it was alleged that on Sunday between 4-5pm there was an argument between the supporters of two teams. He said during the argument, the deceased tried to stop the supporters who wanted to fight among themselves and was shot.

“While he was trying to stop them when one of the suspects shot him with the wire catapult on his chest and he fell and was rushed to the hospital but later died.”

Two others wounded were identified as David Kungumori and Nelson Wanpis who was shot on his left leg.

He said the situation is tense and suspects involved are yet to be identified. According to police report, The Mengar villages retaliated and killed three people from Dump and the Basis area.

PPC Beli added that the cause of every problem is the consumption of liquor either it be home brew or alcohol from the shops.

“Alcohol is the cause of social problems in the communities.”

He said the parents and each leaders must identify the people producing these and hand them over to the police during the election period.