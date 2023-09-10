Veifa Afa’ai access road upgrade

Villagers of Veifa, Afa’ai, Apiana, Rarai, Inauoni, Ivivu and the Goilala Village of Mariboi have struggled to travel this road due to continuous law and order issues and torrential rain during the wet weather making travel unsafe and hazardous.

The eight villages will now benefit from the new Veifa-Afai'a access road, a 25km highway that will cut a course all the way into the hinterlands of West Mekeo District, an initiative of Central Province Governor Rufina Peter who launched the project over a month ago.

Recently, Governor Peter inspected the progress and was pleased with the work done so far. Road works have begun from the main Hiritano Highway and have cleared a stretch of 2.4km including swamps, meeting up with the old Veifa road marking phase one of the project.

Local landowner from Afai'a Village Henry Napa expressed gratitude for the road.

"We have really suffered it's close to forty years now and we have struggled a lot and so the people have been asking when will the road come and now they can see for themselves that work has begun with (the) first stage of Phase 1 completed.”

Governor Peter stated that due to law and order issues on the old Inau'i -Veifa road, this new road is vital.

“Mr Peter Isoaimo mentioned that the travelling public/people of West faced a lot of law and order issues such as harassment and so the people identified this new road (and) I am very pleased and happy to be here today and see the progress made by the construction company with the assistance of the people."

Already the new stretch of 2.4km road is proving a difference with local villagers as the shortest route to the Hiritano Highway for market access compared to the previous Inau’i road.