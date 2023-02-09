Vehicle helps expand community presence

Chairman for MRCMCA Holdings Ltd, James Assan, said the vehicle will be used to access communities’ and expand community presence.

MRCMACA Holdings is under the Ok Tedi umbrella and holds 12 percent of the OK Tedi Mine shares for 152 villages from the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) regions in the Western Province.

The CMCA regions are North Fly, Middle Fly, Kiwaba, Highway, North Ok Tedi, Suki Fly Gogo, Manawete and Dudi Region.

“Now you will witness this new vehicle to serve Kiunga office and the surrounding area here on the land, so this is your vehicle. The directors can use this to move around to meet people. To visit places and communicate with people,” Assan said.