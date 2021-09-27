Vanimo Inmates Join Celebration

Taking into account that it is every person’s right to be educated for a positive development, the CS in the country been supportive to achieve this through their programs at their facilities throughout PNG.

According to a CS representative, the programs carried out include educating the prisoners’ basics of reading, writing, carpentry and other life skills that can assist them after completing their term in prison.

Their aim is for the inmates to come out changed individuals and be able to come out into the communities to be better citizens and support their livelihood in an honest way.

The Vanimo CS also encouraged inmates to put their talents to good use, this included coming up with a string band for the gifted prisoners or those wanting to learn these skills.

The inmates were very appreciative of these positive developments they are going through while in prison and were happy to showcase their talents.

Apart from their string band performing they also assisted in getting the place ready and built stalls for schools that were part of the event.