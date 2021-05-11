Vanilla Training in Karawari

Continues to reach out to remote communities in the Sepik for all to benefit equally from Cocoa, Vanilla and Fisheries value chain activities.

In mid-April 2021 STREIT officers went to Black Water Lake area of Karawai LLG along the Sepik River and conducted a 4-day Vanilla Cultivation, Husbandry and Processing Training, for 100 rural farmers from 20 villages.

The training was both in theory and practical, including Site Selection, Space Marking and Planting; Shade Control, Pollination, Killing, Drying and Packaging.

The training emphasised on practical sessions so farmers can have hands-on experience.

During the training, women and youth were encouraged and empowered as well to take lead in the vanilla business.

“I see vanilla has a good value and it’s easy to transport. My people can transport it from the village to the market with lesser (transport) cost unlike cocoa,” said Tombe Pasu, Director of Karawai Tropical Vanilla (KTV).

Karawari LLG has a population of about 15,000 people and their diet comprise of sago and fish, while cocoa is their source income, until the cocoa pod borer pest cut off this lifeline and many ventured into vanilla.

Additionally the high cost and inconvenience of transporting heavy cocoa bags make vanilla an ideal cash crop for these fishing communities.

Vanilla cuttings can be distributed easily as well throughout the LLG.

The EU-STREIT PNG team reported that so far 919 farmers have attended six trainings from Wewak, Ambunti-Drekikier, Angoram and Vanimo.

It also stated that the Vanilla trainings are pulling a high interest among Sepik women and the youth, who are usually left behind in programmes of this nature.

