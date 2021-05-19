Vaccination, a personal choice

Green said athletes do not need approval to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

He made this statement following questions on whether Athletics PNG will let its athletes take the vaccine.

“Personally, I recommend that everyone who has the opportunity should take the vaccine and not pay attention to stories circulating via social media that are not based on science,” he stated.

“These vaccines go through very rigorous clinical trials to ensure they are safe before they are approved for use, so I have 100 percent confidence in the vaccine.”

Green took the opportunity last week to get the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Lae, where he reported that he experienced no side effects whatsoever.