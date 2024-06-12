Vabukori Market Square Opened

The event featured the presence of guests including the Guest of Honor, British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Anne Macro. The British High Commission played a crucial role in making this event possible.

"I'm particularly happy to be here because the centre itself was opened by Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne in 2022, and because this is one of the first places I visited when I first came to Papua New Guinea. This project is one of the number of activities that the British High Commission supports to empower women's rights and women's economic empowerment in PNG."

VWDA patron Lady Tufi Dadae was also present to give an address that resonated with those in attendance, encouraging them to market their products, learn new skills, and achieve financial independence.

"This initiative, I believe, is a stepping stone for women to market their products and goods to the wider masses. The executive committee offers programs to enhance knowledge and upgrade skills in gardening, cooking, sewing, and arts and crafts. I urge the women of VWDA to seize this opportunity to market their products," stated Lady Dadae.

"Most importantly, it is my hope that this initiative will enable our women to achieve economic and financial independence and become successful. I believe you will all find joy and satisfaction in producing and selling goods that your clients and customers will enjoy and benefit from."

The event was further honored by the presence of Reverend Maso Sarea and his wife, Village Councilor Rahe Rau, Vabukori Area Congregation Chairman Sepa Philip, and Vabukori Hanua Chairman Tamasi Maki.

Also attending to witness the marketing opening were the presidents of Pari, Kirakira and Taurama/Kidukidu Women's Associations.

The VWDA Market is now officially open, with its inaugural market set for July 6th.