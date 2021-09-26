Utame Elites Association for change

Basic services have been lacking in the area for the last 47 years and elites of the area are determined to change the status quo.

The Association is now processing documents to get registered with the PNG Investment Promotion Authority.

Elites of Utame who formed the association are from Utame’s 10 council wards. They are working in different parts of the country.

Recently, the Elites of Utame met in Port Moresby and had several meetings, after which they incorporated the Association.

Chairman, Teejay Pakawi said the intention to incorporate this association is to contribute knowledge and resources to develop rural Utame, in partnership with the government, and other stakeholders.

Pakawi ensured that the objectives of the association are aligned with the National Goals and Directive principals of the PNG’s Constitution.

Utame Elites is currently drafting project proposals that will be submitted to the DDA and donor agencies. Project Proposals include: Roads and bridge infrastructure, School infrastructure and health care facilities.

Pakawi said, Utame elites Association will stand as an active advocacy forum to address health, education, economic, law and order issues affecting the communities of Kewabi LLG.

Chairman of newly formed Utame Elites Association, Teejay Pakawi addressing the meeting of elites of Kewabi in Port Moresby. Photo Credit: Albert Moses