Usino-Bundi Gets New Office Complex

The office complex was built at a cost of more than K2 million, and it will house the district administrator and all public servants from the district. The building is one of the achievements as part of the electorate’s five-year development plan of 2017.

Speaking at the opening of the new office complex was local MP Jimmy Uguro, who urged the public servants working at the new office complex to serve the people of the district to the best of their ability.

He said the office complex is the property of the people and must serve its purpose.

The district’s Education program manager, Jeffery Lemech thanked the District Development Authority for the successful delivery of the office and many other projects in the district within a period of less than five years.