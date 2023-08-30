USAID supports local communities

Through the Pacific American Fund, USAID granted US$180,000 (PGK 658, 007.28) to FPCD, a civil society organization involved in community development projects across PNG. This grant will bolster the "strengthening Community climate resilience through sustainable livelihoods and landscape initiatives" project.

FPCD's goal is to aid vulnerable communities in combating climate change risks, conserving natural resources, and enhancing land-based livelihoods that harmonize with the local environment.

Over 850 households, benefiting nearly 3,500 people in the Usino-Bundi District, Madang Province, are expected to experience improved climate change adaptation and resilience.

Additionally, KWAF received a grant of US$159,000 (PGK 581,239.76) from USAID. KWAF's project aims to promote resilient agricultural development and improve water, sanitation, and hygiene.

KWAF will collaborate with 35 women farmers, focusing on livestock and horticulture husbandry, to expand WASH services and provide training on market-based agricultural production that is resilient to climate changes. The organization will also raise awareness and advocate against gender-based and sorcery-related violence within communities.

These two organizations are now part of a group of 17 other grantees supported by USAID's Pacific American Fund. This fund addresses diverse development challenges across the Pacific region, including disaster risk reduction preparedness, community development, climate change adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and WASH.

Operating as a five-year grant facility, USAID's Pacific American Fund covers 12 Pacific Island Countries including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tonga, and others. The fund's objective is to enhance the quality of life in vulnerable communities and to improve access to essential services throughout the region.

The fund employs a core grant-making facility along with a small-scale construction component for the Solomon Islands. The upcoming Year 3 Grant Cycle awardees will be announced in the coming months.