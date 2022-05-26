UPNG Central Students Moale Night

Agarobe presented a cheque of K516,000 to assist in school fee subsidy for the next school semester.

The Moale night gave the chance to other associations like Rigo, Motu Koitabu, Abau, Goilala and Kairuku a chance to raise funds through the meet.

According to Central Students Union President, Josh Kupu, said the aim of the event was to attract community support and motivate more young people to participate.

“Through the support from Governor Agarobe, students are able to work hard in school and not worry about school fees.”

He encouraged more students to take part in such association work, as it is an essential part of school as well.