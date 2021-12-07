UOG Opens Campus In Arawa

The Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) Education Minister, Thoenila Matbob, officiated the signing of the Arawa UOG IDFL campus last Friday, 3rd December to celebrate the opening of the campus and first enrollment in 2022.

The Autonomous Bougainville Government Education Department Acting Secretary, Mary Remi also signed as witness from the Education authority on the ground.

The event was small but a very significant one as it was in line with the education department’s agenda towards getting full autonomy with an educated population at its helm.

“The timing is right. We have many skilled people here with trade skills they picked up during the crisis when there was an embargo on things. Bougainvilleans have the skill set but need the paper to qualify them, so our government now is looking to having our own people trained, certified and building their own province,” she said.

Remi welcomed the move by UOG and thanked the management for coming to the ground and witnessing first-hand what the needs were.

Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Teng Waninga said that UOG's motto of "creating the future" was simply what they were about.

"We want to create the future for all, regardless of age or gender, we want an educated workforce. If you have the skill set and no paper then we will bring the graduation to your doorstep so that your own people can witness you graduate. We have successfully done that for Mount Hagen and Honiara campuses", he said.

Dr Waninga stressed that the conventional method of education was only getting a select few and if options such as flexible, open campuses were available for all throughout the country then anybody wanting to upskill to the next level of their qualification would do so with ease.

"Having the campus at your doorstep in Arawa, as it is central to other districts, allows quality time spent with your family and study at your own pace at the same time saving you travel costs. The benefits are limitless", he added.

Former AROB governor and now UOG AROB campus coordinator, Joe Lera said he is not new to the job but was happy with his appointment.

The UOG is described as the missing link that has been long awaited for by the representatives who say they already have the trade skills set in place they only require the paper to show for it.