UOG To Open Campus In Kavieng

A small team from UOG met with the Provincial Administrator, Lamilla Pawut and his team said they were thankful for the foresight by acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Teng Waninga, in announcing that Kavieng could be the New Guinea Islands regional open campus starting next year.

This is because of its central location and the recent expansions in the province.

Pioneering the dialogue is Dr Kapa Kelep Malpo, former Executive Dean of Education with the University of Goroka now Chairlady of the New Ireland Provincial Education board.

Dr Waninga when speaking to provincial executives and a small group of teachers at the provincial education office, he encouraged the idea of upgrading educational qualifications to the next level.

“Don’t just let your certificates or diplomas be enough for you. A campus will now be set up here for you to upgrade your qualifications so make use of the opportunity that UOG will be providing,” he said.

Dr Malpo, the designer of the ' School Management Leadership' program, will be heading the campus.

She was instrumental in getting the program off as Dean of education but left but now will be re-engaged to not only manage the campus but also oversee postgraduate work as well for this wanting to do masters and doctorates.

“I am interested in doing action research. That is research done by you teachers to ascertain the "why's and what's " of your students and doing this makes teaching interesting. Academia should be fun,” Dr Malpo added.

Other speakers also praised the initiative saying that it was timely as the Teaching Service Commission was offering 60 study positions for each province for teachers wanting to upgrade next year.

Administrator Pawut said the initiative was also in line with the provinces self-reliance and autonomy' agendas which is captured in the main key pillars of the provinces blue print.

Meantime, the UOG team will be opening and signing a memorandum of agreement with the Arawa Open campus on Friday, 3rd December, 2021.