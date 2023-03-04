Unknown patient identified

The patient is identified as Margaret Shu from Buang, Morobe Province. Through the hospitals appeal through media and public messaging on social media, a family member of the patient was informed and as of late Wednesday night, a daughter turned up at the hospital to be with her.

In a media statement, CEO Dr. Paki Molumi said it is a relief that the family has come to be with Margaret and the hospital is grateful to everyone who has shared information to make this possible.

Patient’s daughter, Theresa Michael, informed the hospital management that it was one of her in-laws that saw the appeal and informed her that her mother was admitted at the ICU.

She said one of her in-laws saw the appeal on his mobile phone about her mother so he called a woman who lives near her at Morata to inform her of her mother’s condition. She herself does not have a mobile phone.

“After receiving the information, my husband and I came to the hospital last night to be with my mother),” said Mrs Michael.

She explained that her mother had been living with other family members at Tokarara and had been working for someone as a housekeeper for the past 11 years.

Mrs Michael said the family did not realise that something had happened to her mother until yesterday when the hospital had made the appeal.

“We thought she was living in Tokarara, while our family in Tokarara thought she was living with her employer and maybe her employer thought she was with the family!” she said.

Mrs Michael is now taking care of her mother who has been transferred from ICU to Ward 7.