Universal Church youth dance

Close to 300 youths turned up including both church members and non-church members, with support from the church members.

Senior Pastor of Universal Church in Port Moresby, Jonathan Pine explained that the Mega Dance is a special youth event that the church is having in many different countries including Papua New Guinea.

In PNG, the event was held simultaneously in Port Moresby and Lae on Saturday, and Arawa on Sunday.

“What is the Mega Dance all about? Youths are full of energy and they can express that energy through different activities. One of the activities that many youths do to express their energy is dancing. That is why throughout the world the Victory Youth Group that is the youth group of the universal church has decided to do the Mega Dance,” said Pastor Jonathan.

Twelve dance groups participated in the dance competition in Port Moresby. Though they were all amazing, displaying great Choreography and style but only three winners with given prices.

The third and 2nd placings were awarded to the Universal Church youth groups, the Ushers and Crusaders respectively. While the first place went to 5-Mile group, who were non-church members.

The leader of the winning team said they learnt of the competition through an advertisement on the Church’s Facebook page. After participating in the actual competition, they are now compelled to attend the church to engage with the church youth.

Pastor, Jonathan Pine said the event was a success.

“I believe it was also a great success, because many youths not only they expressed themselves for dancing but they also going to receive help, they’re going to receive prayer and they got to listen to some powerful testimonies of other youths whose lives have changed since coming and joining our youth group,” said Ps. Jonathan.

During the event a couple of youth members who are now church assistants shared their testimony of how their lives transformed when they decided to respond to the call of God to have a change of heart.