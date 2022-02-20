Universal Church Unisocial Activity

On Saturday 19th February, the fourth unisocial event was held in partnership with St John Ambulance at the Universal Church at Varahe Street, Gordons where they usually have weekly worship and ministering to people regarding their social and mental issues.

“Today we fed about 200 people, more than 150 plus more that are still coming close to 200, I believe we are going to reach that total. This has been a part of our unisocial programme that happens once a month in different locations or we hold hit right here in church,” Pastor Jonathan Pinheiro of the Universal Church said.

The church has been having unisocial activities of this nature since they started the church a few years back but for feeding and giving out food items to the needy, this is the fourth its kind.

He said Saturday’s event was co-sponsored by St. John Ambulance who came to do free blood pressure checks and health awareness while Eliso Group of Companies donated over K3,000 worth of food to be distributed to those who showed up.

Pastor Jonathan explained that they do this program in feeding the poor and clothing those who have no clothes as part of their Christian faith.

“Jesus said that he was hungry and he was given food. He was thirsty and he was given a drink. He was naked and was given clothes, we learn that in the Bible so in the Universal Church we teach our members to practice that,” said Pastor Jonathan.

He said some of the church members were ones in need in the past but now they are also giving to others in need. Philo Laulama as a young lady who was lost and depressed in the past even going to the point of considering suicidal thoughts, but coming to church she had changed and is now helping others.

“The VYG help me to become open, talk to people, to help them how I was, when they help me I overcame what I was going through. I was drinking but when I came to VYG I started learning that those things I was doing was wrong,” Ms Laulama.

So far, the church has been carrying out their unisocial events with contributions from the church members only.

This is the first time they invited St. John Ambulance to do free basic health check on blood pressure, weight, height and counselling people on their health status. Those found with existing underlying diseases and high blood pressure are referred to the nearest clinics in the city.

“Today we saw almost around 20 people but there are still a lot sitting in line waiting. Laiboi Laiboi – SJA Site Team Leader said.

Though the Universal Church is carrying out the ministry of Jesus Christ in caring for the needy, it needs community support to continue this worthy cause as done by Eliseo Group of Companies and St. John Ambulance.