Universal Church new location

The opening was also accompanied by a time of worship, prayer and hearing the Word of God.

Finally the long awaited new and better venue was found where the Universal church can hold services in ample space for its 200 plus members every Sunday service.

“The alter represents God himself. This is not a stage. We are not going to put a choir here to sing here. It’s not a place where we are going to be doing entertainment, no. This is going to be consecrated as the most holy place in the church,” Ps Pine said.

Universal Church in Port Moresby has assisted many people physically, spiritually and emotionally. And they expect to do more in this new place.

“One time Pastor preached about the changes in our life he said if you want your family to change their ways then first you have to change. So the word first you have to change. That really (struck) my heart,” said church member Jacinta Ketoma.

Besides the normal tithes and offering, the congregation is encouraged and taught to go the extra mile to give a whole of themselves at the altar of sacrifice. Many have seen great transformation through such giving.

Universal Church holds 5 prayer services Monday to Friday, one service on Saturday and two on Sunday. It also carries out a monthly feeding program and fun and games called Youth Uni-Social activity on the 15th of every month.