Universal Church meets community in Arawa

The Universal Church has been present in Papua New Guinea for over five years, and has expanded the work to various locations, which include Arawa in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The very first service in Arawa was held in Tupakas primary school on the 1st of May 2022. Services were held four times a week, until October 2022, when the church moved to Arawa Christmas Park, Patjoen Building, and is now opened daily to cater for the spiritual needs of the community.

The aim of the meeting was to introduce the work of the church and to get the input of the community leaders that are based in the heart of Arawa.

Ward members of the local council, chief and clan members of villages, local business owners, government officials and members of other Christian church denominations were present and expressed their appreciation of the work that is done thus far.

They also gave suggestions on future target areas that the church can focus on in helping to meet the needs of the community.

The church will be a spiritual support for the community as those who gathered expressed interest to continue building relationship with the church, with the aim of rebuilding the spiritual and physical needs of the people in Arawa.

The Universal Church in Arawa will continue to liaise with the local community leaders, as new projects, as well the upcoming unisocial, ‘feed a thousand’ challenge in February.

Universal Church holds a charity event called ‘UniSocial’ event monthly or bi-monthly where the needy in the community regardless of creed or belief are given food rations, clothes and spiritual enrichment.

This is entirely provided by church members and so a call goes out to individuals and corporate entrities in the community to contribute in kind to boost the effort of the church at the upcoming unisocial event in Arawa.