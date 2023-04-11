Universal Church Easter gifts

In Port Moresby, the main church was again able to reach more than 500 needy adults and children, giving out food packages, clothes packs and snacks for children.

Universal Church in PNG holds a bi-monthly Uni-social event where homeless and needy people on the streets go in for a feed and to receive a food pack at the church.

This time, it was a collaborative event in 142 countries including PNG.

At the main church in Gordons, there were 537 adults on record that received packs of food and clothes, and 160 children were fed, whilst at the 8-Mile church 120 people turned up, making the total in Port Moresby 817.

In Lae, the church received 160 people who were given some food baskets and 101 in Arawa so in total over 1000 people were given food and clothes on this day in all the Universal churches across the country.

According to Senior Pastor, Jonathan Pine, though it is a normal social activity for the church bi-monthly, this event is special because it was universal.

“All nations where the church is, so we are all doing the same thing, from big temples that we have to the smallest church. So the idea is that in a massive way we are doing the same thing to help those in need,” Ps Jonathan said.

Pastor Pine added that the programme not only cares for physical needs but spiritual needs as well. He said the theme this time is, “The Fast that pleases God,” based on Isaiah 58.

“In those uni-social events, we know that many people are not going to attend the church. It is really the idea to help them so we don’t mind if they come and get the food and they don’t attend the church. At least they came, got help, and got to know that Jesus can help them and their life can be changed. It is important that they saw the church and got help even without being part of the church,” Ps Jonathan added.

Meanwhile, Pastor Marcello Santos who recently moved to Port Moresby from Lae said: “I was in Lae before and of course the numbers of people here are three times more people coming for the outreach programme. The advantage here is that they have many volunteers.”

“So they are the ones with the packing of food, they also do the organization of the event like welcoming the people, assisting them to get the food baskets and the clothes as well. So even though we have a bigger number people here compared to Lae, we have more volunteers that makes the work to be very organized,” Ps Marcello said.