Unity through Pilakambi Native Salt Festival

This historic event follows recent conflict that led to the loss of two lives. Their joint commitment to this celebration highlights a significant move towards community cohesion and lasting peace.

Traveling to the area, the Executive Director of the National Cultural Commission, Steven Kilanda, officially launched the Pilakambi Native Salt Festival on Tuesday, August 15th.

In his address, Kilanda praised the community for utilizing cultural programs as a means to unite the once-warring tribes and foster a sense of harmony. Despite ongoing conflicts in the region, the community's commitment to embracing their culture and celebrating it together was evident.

"I want to thank the community leaders for organizing these cultural programs, which have provided the platform to bring together these warring tribes, laying down their arms and ushering in a new era of peace," Kilanda expressed.

In a show of support, he announced a contribution of K20, 000 towards the festival's successful execution.

Kilanda's presented a certificate of recognition to the festival organizing committee, officially designating the Pilakambi Native Salt Festival as a national cultural event on the calendar.

Festival Chairman Marcus Kaubin expressed his satisfaction with the NCC's acknowledgment, emphasizing the festival's role in revitalizing local salt ponds that had remained dormant for over four decades.

"This festival provides the platform for us to promote our local salt ponds and revive them after 43 years," Kaubin noted. Despite the short notice, the entire community set aside their differences and came together in a spirit of unity, demonstrating their commitment to embracing peace and celebrating their shared heritage.

The Pilakambi Native Salt Festival's launch marks another significant achievement for the NCC in Enga Province, which has recently overseen the introduction of three cultural festivals, including the Malamata Yapo Cultural Festival, the Wage Cultural Show, and the newly inaugurated Pilakambi Native Salt Festival.

This emerging trend of using cultural celebrations to mend divisions and promote unity showcases the enduring power of culture to heal and unite communities.