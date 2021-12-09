United Church Lauds Partnership

He was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday 7th December, 2021

Rev. Siai on behalf of the host landowner, the United Church of PNG acknowledged first the two governments of PNG and Australia for seeing the need of the people of Motu Koitabu. He thanked the Motu Koita Assembly for its vision.

“I want thank Chairman of Motu-Koitaba for giving priority to the need of our Motu-Koitabu people. A man from this tribe and thank you for that vision. I know it was not easy, it was challenging to realise this vision,” Rev. Siai said.

He thanked the Australian Government for the commitment of the people of Australia to support social services to the people of Papua New Guinea.

“Thank you for that commitment of K25 million towards this project and I believe it is important for us as partners to work together in providing services to our people. As a church we don’t have funds to provide the service and we always look at our partners to assist us in this area.”

Rev. Siai added that the church has provided an historical land in which the first missionaries started the work of God more than 100 years ago.