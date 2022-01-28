Uniforce Adjusts To Provide Conducive Service

The USG is responsible for providing personal, equipment and property security for faculty, staff, students and visitors within the UPNG Waigani and Taurama campuses.

They conduct routine security and patrol duties, are the first-line responders during emergencies who manage risks assigned within the University premises.

With the academic year to resume next month, major changes within the Uniforce Security Group has been made that includes increasing the number of manpower in the security force.

“We have increased manpower from strength of 93 from the previous years and have taken on board 40 new recruits. We are looking at bringing the number up to 160 by mid-2022,” said USG Operations Commander, Gilchrist Makis.

All new recruits and current staff will undergo theory and physical training programme that will run for three months under a certified trainer.

“In that way we will upskill our guards to conduct themselves more efficiently. Our aim is to provide a secure and conducive environment on campus,” he added.

Meantime, Chief Enforcement Officer of Ethics and Standards Officer, Philip Tau said the recruitment process was to beef up the manpower.

“We will be strict with people going in and out of campus. Cars will be checked and students are to provide ID cards to avoid issues that have been faced in the past years. This includes the dormitories,” added Mr Tau.