Uguro commends people for peaceful celebrations

Uguro told this newsroom that the people behaved well and observed the festive period peacefully.

“Our people behaved well during Christmas and New Year, and I commend the police personnel, including community policing for doing their call of duty very well with limited resources.

“Christmas does not bring anything new but helps us to reform and transform our lifestyle doing the same thing in a different way.

“I also commend the youths and citizens for doing the right thing by observing the New Year’s Eve with respect and love.”

Mr Uguro also echoed the sentiments of advice that in 2024 they want to see the people in the district being self-reliant and involved in Small and Medium Enterprises.

“Our people must change their mindset and be proactive and productive. The free handouts mentality must be erased so together we promote local economy and contribute more towards country's development.”