UC Ministers ordained

The four completed their probation period for a couple of years. They will now be addressed as Reverend, becoming full Ministers of the Gospel.

Chairman of Gabone United Church, Amos Vali, shared that the four men will be the first Ministers to be ordained in the new Gabone United Church, which was opened in 2021.

“We are so blessed to receive four (4) ordained Ministers; Rev Garo Kila, Rev Goiobu Rava, Rev Nelson Kema & Rev Tau Valina. It is a very historical event for Gabone Immanuel United Church as the four ordained ministers are the very first four to be ordained in our new church. Glory and praise to our Heavenly Father,” Vali said.

Rev Kila from Sivitatana Village is serving at Gabone Village, Rev Rava from Gabone Village is serving as Chaplain for Gabone Primary School, Rev Valina from Gabagaba Village is serving in Girabu Village and Rev Kema from Riwali Village is serving at Vatolata Village.

“Now these Pastors will continue serving in their respective assigned villages in the Gabagaba circuit and will preach and teach the gospel, to administer the sacraments and rites of the church, and to exercise pastoral care and leadership,” added Vali.

The ordination was facilitated by Bishop His Grace Rt. Rev Kora Taboro and Regional General Secretary, Rev Puele Renagi.