Tusbab students showcase life skills

Tusbab Secondary School had a mini fashion show hosted by their 10C and 10D Economic students who learnt how to sew shirts the last two terms.

It was entertaining for the school as these sewers in the making, took to the stage to show what they had sewn. The vibrant colors, designs and styles of the fabrics in the end product were so diverse that they categorized showcasing into 5 divisions.

Mini Jacks wear Professional wear Islands & Pacific wear Casual wear Traditional wear

Head of Department Mrs Babao, who took the students up on sewing, stated that this show is not only to showcase what these students have done, but also to build them up to be confident and also to provide a life skill opportunity for the students to thrive on if they need to.

Apart from that, the school also has another confidence empowerment weekly program of a talent show, where during lunchtime, students can perform various activities like singing, dancing, poem reading and so forth.

Sewing skills nowadays is gem in the rough for most people, whether you are working or not, as it provides an avenue to source in income to the family for everyday needs.

Melvyne Mongati, a Science teacher, specifically teaching Mathematics had also assisted the students in sewing their shirts as well.

In her testament to the students at the Tusbab Marape Hall, she told the students that they were fortunate to have learnt how to sew these shirts for free, as many people pay to learn how to sew these shirts.

She herself, had to pay someone to teach her how to sew.

Mongati is telling the students now to hold on to what they have learnt as not many of them may progress into the next level of formal studies but with the skills they have learnt, they could use that to generate an income to sustain themselves later on in life.

Apart from her normal teaching job, she designs, sews and sells as a side hustle, to various provinces in the country and overseas as well, as she is into SME. She is encouraging the students to go into SME as well, as it would sustain them and assist in bus fare, lunch money, school fees or spending money.

She wants to create a partnership with those students interested, in sewing and selling to her, so she can buy shirts from them and sell to her clients.

Students that participated were overwhelmed by the event. They were happy to have created something to which they can keep as memorabilia.

Some were even encouraged to ask their parents to buy their machines so that they could continue to sew and sell.