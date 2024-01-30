Tuonumbu gets new primary school

This announcement is a relief to the parents because their kids travel to Kubalia to attend school. It takes up to six hours a day to make this return trip.

“The distance exhausts the kids and their academic performance are not as good as it use to be in the old days. Also given the population growth I fully see the need of Tuonumbu village to have their own primary school,” said the Minister for International Trade and Investment & Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru.

The people of Tuonumbu requested Maru to support the funding of their new primary school through the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (DDA).

“While I am committed to building all the classrooms and staff houses next year I will not assist with funding until the land issue is sorted out and properly acquired and surveyed to guarantee the Government that there is no dispute over the land before it invests in the facilities of the new school. All facilities of the school including the classrooms, staff houses, and a library will cost over K1.5 million and it will be irresponsible for the government to invest in this school when the issue of land ownership is not being cleared. I am committed to having the facilities of the school built next year only on the understanding that all land issues will be addressed this year,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru challenged the school chairman and the leaders of Tuonumbu village to get their act together sort out the land issues and have the land mobilized for the state to acquire the land in the next few months legally.

“I am ready to build a very outstanding and well-designed school in Tuonombu. It is going to be a significant investment. It will be an investment that will anchor the future of this village and the generations to come. I am committing to start building the facilities next year, so you have to sort out the land issues this year,” said Minister Maru.