TruTru Wara support Pinktober

Through this partnership the PNGCF has visited over 20 locations across 5 provinces this month under the Pink Ribbon Labelled Tru Tru Wara Bottled Water. The team has since conducted awareness workshops at the Rabaul and Kokopo markets in East New Britain; Tubuserea and Agevairu communities in Central Province and Tininga Central & Tininga Dobel in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands. A collaboration with the Miss PNG Pacific Islands Pageant Lucy Maino and her team also enabled an awareness session by PNGCF Health Educator Keith Gande, to women at the Bomana Prison West Women’s Wing Division.

The health talks covered aspects of prevention of mouth, cervical and breast cancer.PNGCF health educators Dr Lois Booker in East New Britain and Ms. Privillia Thomas in Mt Hagen, also guided participants through the steps to do a breast self-check.

Survey results show ninety percent of people surveyed still had prior misconceptions about cancer and how it can be prevented. On average seventy percent of both men and women including students, surveyed did not know that men could get cancer.

PNGCF learnt that more than 50 percent of participants surveyed did not know that chewing betel nut, smoking and drinking alcohol increased their chances of developing cancer.

A similar percentage stated that family had a large influence on their lifestyle choices, in addition health was not openly talked about in their social circles. The PFL and PNGCF team will wrap up the month-long awareness at St Mary Primary School and Butibam Community in Lae Morobe Province from the 27th to the 29th October this week.

PNGCF thanks Paradise Foods Limited for the opportunity to extend the work of the foundation this October.