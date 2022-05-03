Trukai Helps Mt Sion Centre

The Centre is located outside Goroka along the Okuk Highway and comes under the Network of Callan Services is a recently added partner recipient of Trukai Industries Limited donations.

The company came onboard last year to assist the organization with 100kg of rice to help facilitate the feeding of students, teachers and the community-based rehabilitation officers.

Mt Sion Principal, Justin Wagame thanked Trukai and mentioned that the rice donation was also used during their outreach programs, which catered to an excess of 700 people living with disabilities (PLWDs).

“The rice donation caters to all members of the centre, but it comes in handy when the community based rehabilitation officers visit our site for their weekly briefing sessions,” he said.

Trukai’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Preston, outlined that the centre was an example of the type of organization they supported through their Corporate Social Responsibility program under the TruCare brand.

“Trukai is all about community-based initiatives that caters to marginalized groups of people, Mt Sion Centre for the Blind with its holistic and educational based projects is a shining example of this,” he said.

Trukai also supports the Cheshire Home in Port Moresby that caters for PLWDs and has been doing so for more than 15 years.

With over a tonne of rice donated to date, Mr Preston added that the company is excited to continue to support such an organization that represents PLWDs in the community.