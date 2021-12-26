Trukai Donates This Festive Season

The company donated 100 kilograms of rice each to Bomana, Buimo, Baisu, Bihute, Boram, Vanimo CS, Kerevat, Giligili, Biru and Lakiamata prisons.

The donation went towards each institution’s Christmas Day kaikai.

CS Commissioner Steven Pokanis said such donations help ease the logistical constraints that the CS faces in feeding remandees and inmates.

Five main hospitals in the country also received a total of 2.5 tonnes of rice from the company to assist them with their catering needs this festive season.

The hospitals include Port Moresby General Hospital, ANGAU Memorial Hospital, Mt Hagen General Hospital, Goroka Base Hospital and Nonga Base Hospital.

Trukai Industries Marketing Manager Maryanne Tom said the company had always maintained this festive tradition through the years as a way to give back to the community and bring some much needed cheer to those that aren’t able to be with their families.