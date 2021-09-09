Trout Fingerlings Distributed in Enga

The distribution of these fingerlings is part of a pilot project that began in July this year. It is aimed at providing an alternate source of protein and improve food security in remote areas.

The Fingerlings which are bred at Kalopa Hatchery on the Northern foothills of Mt Giluwe in the Southern Highlands Province. They were transported into Enga Province and distributed.

Chief Pilot of Heli Solutions, Captain James Pima, flew the team for two days during the exercise. He says apart from being a source of protein for the people in the near future, the trout could also be an international Tourist attraction for those who are avid trout fishermen.

The fingerlings were transported in coolers and gently released at 12 different locations in Maramuni, Kompiam- Ambum, Kandep, Laiagam, Wabag and Wapenamanda areas.